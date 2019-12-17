|
|
|
KRISTENSEN, Gladys. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15th December 2019; aged 95 years. Dearly wife of the late Carl. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Dave McNaughton, Bob and Marian Brandso. Loved Nana to Simon, Stuart, Toni, and Joshua. Great Glady to Katie, and Madison. "Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near So loved, so missed, so very dear." A service will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Rd, Maunu at 12.30pm on Thursday 19th December 2019. A special thank you to all the staff at Shalom Aged Care and Cairnfield House for the love and care shown to Gladys and her family. In lieu of flowers donations sent to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei would be appreciated. All communications to the Kristensen Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019