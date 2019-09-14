Home

John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Gladys Joy (Joy) LYON

Gladys Joy (Joy) LYON Notice
LYON, Gladys Joy (Joy). Peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital with her loving family at her side, aged 86 years. Wife of the late Fred, and the late Robert. Loved and cherished mother and mother- in-law of John and Viv, Anne and the late Mel, Jenny and Tim, Sandy and Kevin, and the late Stephen and Gillian. Loved and adored by all her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village for their love and care of Joy. Messages may be addressed to the Lyon family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gjlyon1009 A Celebration of Joy's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Monday, September 16, at 10:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
