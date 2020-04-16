Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys BIDDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Jane (Janie) BIDDLE


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gladys Jane (Janie) BIDDLE Notice
BIDDLE, Gladys Jane (Janie). 8 September 1928 - 13 April 2020 Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home in Kaitaia. Beloved wife of the late Neville. Cherished Mum and Mother-in-law of Helen and Rick (Melbourne), Deb, Philip, Mark and Yvette, John and Michelle. Angel to her ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a blessing to all of us and the many people she touched. Given the current circumstances, a private cremation has been held, and a celebration of her life will be held at a suitable time - to be advised. Rest in peace Mum - you may be gone, but your light lives on through all of us. Any communications or enquiries to the Biddle family - P.O Box 4052, Kamo 0141, Whangarei. As Janie would say, "Stay kind".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -