Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys PAIRAMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Jacqueline (Beale) PAIRAMA


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gladys Jacqueline (Beale) PAIRAMA Notice
PAIRAMA, Gladys Jacqueline (nee Beale). 31 May 1956 - 7 September 2020. Daughter of the late Maia Heremia Beale and the late Rita Takirirangi Beale (nee Pine) of Dannevirke. Dearly loved wife of James Rongo Pairama. Beloved mother and mother in law of Jamie and Te Awhina, Maurice, Rowland, Amanda and Chloe, and Maria and Carol. Cherished Nanny to her many mokos. Beloved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Loved sister of Finny (deceased), Dudes (deceased), Keith (deceased), Maia (deceased), Billy (deceased), Maia, Maurice, Timothy, and Tracey. "Forever loved and cherished" Betts Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -