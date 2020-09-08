|
PAIRAMA, Gladys Jacqueline (nee Beale). 31 May 1956 - 7 September 2020. Daughter of the late Maia Heremia Beale and the late Rita Takirirangi Beale (nee Pine) of Dannevirke. Dearly loved wife of James Rongo Pairama. Beloved mother and mother in law of Jamie and Te Awhina, Maurice, Rowland, Amanda and Chloe, and Maria and Carol. Cherished Nanny to her many mokos. Beloved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Loved sister of Finny (deceased), Dudes (deceased), Keith (deceased), Maia (deceased), Billy (deceased), Maia, Maurice, Timothy, and Tracey. "Forever loved and cherished" Betts Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020