WYATT, Gladys Gloria (nee Groome). Passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on 15th January 2020; aged 85. Much loved wife of Don for 60 years. Dearly loved mother to Wally Wyatt and Gloria Taylor. Adored and loved nana of Rachel, Craig, Holly and David. Great nana of Zoe. A service for Gladys will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley Whangarei at 1:30pm tomorrow Saturday 18th January 2020 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Wyatt Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 17, 2020