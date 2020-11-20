Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
306 Willoughby Street
Thames
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys LANIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Elizabeth LANIGAN

Add a Memory
Gladys Elizabeth LANIGAN Notice
LANIGAN, Gladys Elizabeth. Peacefully, at Cedar Manor Care Home, Tauranga, on 18th November, 2020; in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Philip. Much loved Mum of Phil and Eleanor (Huntly), Colleen and Glenn (Australia), Marie and Chris (Tauranga). Loved Nana of Monique, Kerri, Matthew, Aaron, Kaille, and Mitchell, and great-Nana of Tillie and Percy. "May the Lord hold you in the Palm of His Hand" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 306 Willoughby Street, Thames on Monday 23rd November at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -