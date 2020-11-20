|
LANIGAN, Gladys Elizabeth. Peacefully, at Cedar Manor Care Home, Tauranga, on 18th November, 2020; in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Philip. Much loved Mum of Phil and Eleanor (Huntly), Colleen and Glenn (Australia), Marie and Chris (Tauranga). Loved Nana of Monique, Kerri, Matthew, Aaron, Kaille, and Mitchell, and great-Nana of Tillie and Percy. "May the Lord hold you in the Palm of His Hand" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 306 Willoughby Street, Thames on Monday 23rd November at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2020