MAHON, Gladys Dorothy (Gladys). On October 5th 2019. Passed peacefully in her sleep at Metlifecare Highlands, Highland Park.Auckland. In her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Basil. Cherished mum of Judith. Most loved Nana of Brett, Peter and Leanne, Stephen and Samantha, Michael and Nancy, and loved Great Nana of seven great Grandchildren. "You were much loved by us all, and we will miss your presence greatly" A celebration of Gladys's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, tomorrow Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 2-00 pm. Private Cremation. All communications to P O Box 36 Pauanui Beach, 3546.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019