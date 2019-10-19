Home

Gladys Bessie MARSHALL

MARSHALL, Gladys Bessie. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 17 October 2019. Loved Mother of Kevin and Donna. Nana to James and Laura, Kirsty and Gavin and great nana to Hayden, Declan and Ella. Thank you to the staff at Pholen Hospital Matamata. A service to celebrate the life of Bessie will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata on Wednesday 23 October 2019 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Pohlen Foundation Trush would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to c/- the Marshall family 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
