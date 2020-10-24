Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-638 9125
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys RESETAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Audrey (Sloan) RESETAR

Add a Memory
Gladys Audrey (Sloan) RESETAR Notice
RESETAR, Gladys Audrey (nee Sloan). H.M Armed Forces Veteran WWII Died 17 October 2020, aged 98 years, at St Andrew's Private Hospital, Glendowie. Loved wife of the late Vladimir (Walter) Resetar. Much loved by her family. Mother and mother-in- law of Diane and Brendan, mother of Andrea. Grandmother of Larissa (Melbourne), Rachel and Michael, Erin and Mark. Great grandmother of Mia and Zoie (Melbourne), Liam, Noah, and Hunter and Aria. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Roy and Elizabeth (London). Greatly missed. Sincere thanks to the staff at Douglas House for their help and care of Gladys. A private cremation has been held. A family gathering to follow at a later date. "Just an echo of a sigh, goodbye"



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -