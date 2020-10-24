|
RESETAR, Gladys Audrey (nee Sloan). H.M Armed Forces Veteran WWII Died 17 October 2020, aged 98 years, at St Andrew's Private Hospital, Glendowie. Loved wife of the late Vladimir (Walter) Resetar. Much loved by her family. Mother and mother-in- law of Diane and Brendan, mother of Andrea. Grandmother of Larissa (Melbourne), Rachel and Michael, Erin and Mark. Great grandmother of Mia and Zoie (Melbourne), Liam, Noah, and Hunter and Aria. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Roy and Elizabeth (London). Greatly missed. Sincere thanks to the staff at Douglas House for their help and care of Gladys. A private cremation has been held. A family gathering to follow at a later date. "Just an echo of a sigh, goodbye"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020