Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Resources
More Obituaries for Gjalt STEEGSTRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gjalt STEEGSTRA

Add a Memory
Gjalt STEEGSTRA Notice
STEEGSTRA, Gjalt. On 8th July 2019, Gjalt passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Noelene and the late Betty. Much loved father of Deborah, Jenny, the late Christopher, Natalie; adored Grandad of Natasha and Daniel, and Great Grandad of Iyla Rose and Ruby. Gjalt was a dearly loved and respected Stepfather, Grandfather and Great Grandfather to Noelene's family. A service to celebrate Gjalt's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 2.00pm on Monday 15th July 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.