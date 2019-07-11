|
STEEGSTRA, Gjalt. On 8th July 2019, Gjalt passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Noelene and the late Betty. Much loved father of Deborah, Jenny, the late Christopher, Natalie; adored Grandad of Natasha and Daniel, and Great Grandad of Iyla Rose and Ruby. Gjalt was a dearly loved and respected Stepfather, Grandfather and Great Grandfather to Noelene's family. A service to celebrate Gjalt's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 2.00pm on Monday 15th July 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019