Ginny (formerly Silva) (Worley) WILKINSON

WILKINSON, Ginny (nee Worley) (formerly Silva). Born in Te Awamatu on May 23, 1953. Died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby. Beloved wife of Ray, former wife of Jerry, and much loved daughter of Rosemary and the late John Worley. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Daniel and Mary Clare, and Andy and Anneliese. Treasured grandmother of Calla Rose, Pippa Jane and Jones. Cherished sister of Richard and Kate, and aunt of Hannah, Jessica, Tom, Eloise, Millie and Jack. Dearly loved great aunt of Issy, Orla, Sylvie, Teddy, Vita, Florence and Rupert. A Service for Ginny will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Tuesday, October 29 at 2pm. Please dress brightly. No flowers but donations may be made to Mercy Hospice. All communications c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
