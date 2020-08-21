|
PAIRAUDEAU, Gillian. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of Bruce, mother of Jeff and the late Toni, mother- in-law of Sue and Vikki, and beloved gran to Daniel, Sara and Matt. A celebration of Gillian's life will be held 3pm on Monday, August 24 at Woodside Es- tate, 130 Woodside Rd, RD4, Matangi, Hamilton. Please send tributes, memories and photos to jeff. [email protected] Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020