Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Woodside Estate
130 Woodside Rd.
RD4, Matangi, Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian PAIRAUDEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian PAIRAUDEAU

Add a Memory
Gillian PAIRAUDEAU Notice
PAIRAUDEAU, Gillian. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of Bruce, mother of Jeff and the late Toni, mother- in-law of Sue and Vikki, and beloved gran to Daniel, Sara and Matt. A celebration of Gillian's life will be held 3pm on Monday, August 24 at Woodside Es- tate, 130 Woodside Rd, RD4, Matangi, Hamilton. Please send tributes, memories and photos to jeff. [email protected] Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -