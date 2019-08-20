Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian BAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian Nancy (Turvey) BAYNE

Add a Memory
Gillian Nancy (Turvey) BAYNE Notice
BAYNE, Gillian Nancy (nee Turvey). Peacefully on Saturday 17th August 2019, with family present. Aged 66 years. Wife of the late Andrew. Loved mother of Nerena and Grandma to Alisha, Shannon, Raven, Kyia, and Kady. Great Grandmother of Claire, Allaura, Paige, and Koby. Dearly loved daughter of the late Olive and Percy and loved sister to Vanessa and Terry and families. A Celebration of life will be held for Gillian at The Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth, on Thursday, the 22nd of August 2019 at 1:00 PM, followed by interment.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.