BAYNE, Gillian Nancy (nee Turvey). Peacefully on Saturday 17th August 2019, with family present. Aged 66 years. Wife of the late Andrew. Loved mother of Nerena and Grandma to Alisha, Shannon, Raven, Kyia, and Kady. Great Grandmother of Claire, Allaura, Paige, and Koby. Dearly loved daughter of the late Olive and Percy and loved sister to Vanessa and Terry and families. A Celebration of life will be held for Gillian at The Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth, on Thursday, the 22nd of August 2019 at 1:00 PM, followed by interment.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019