MOORE, Gillian (Gill). With broken hearts and much sadness we wish to let family and friends know of Gill's passing, peacefully in her sleep, on Wednesday, 8 July 2020 at Mercy Hospice, College Hill. Much loved wife of Alan, caring and loving mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Cees, Janet and Malcolm and Angela, treasured Nana of Emma and Hayley, cherished sister of Keith (England). You will be forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Gill's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Wednesday 15 July 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to Mercy Hospice, College Hill, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020