Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mt Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian (Gill) MOORE

Add a Memory
Gillian (Gill) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Gillian (Gill). With broken hearts and much sadness we wish to let family and friends know of Gill's passing, peacefully in her sleep, on Wednesday, 8 July 2020 at Mercy Hospice, College Hill. Much loved wife of Alan, caring and loving mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Cees, Janet and Malcolm and Angela, treasured Nana of Emma and Hayley, cherished sister of Keith (England). You will be forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Gill's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Wednesday 15 July 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to Mercy Hospice, College Hill, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -