More Obituaries for Gillian HUNT
Gillian HUNT

Gillian HUNT Notice
HUNT, Gillian. (formerly Botterill) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 30 August 2020 at Northbridge Retirement Village, aged 80 years. Wife of David and mother of Thom, Paul and Sperrie. Grandmother and nana to Adam, Michelle, Stacey, Josh, Jemma, Jackson and Alexander. Gillian will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A small service is to be held at H Morris Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and can be made to Dementia New Zealand at bit.ly/ghunt3008



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
