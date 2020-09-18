|
|
|
HAYES, Gillian (nee Ryan). Born October 21, 1942. Passed away on September 16, 2020. Gillian passed peacefully at the North Shore Hospice surrounded by her children Gordy, Matt and Kirst. Much loved Wife of Geoff, and Nana to Jesse, Caitlin, Madison, Cassidy, Eden, Taylah, Jorja, Kobe, and Makenzie. Mother-in-law of Ed, Kylie and Catherine. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North Shore Hospice is appreciated. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no formal service as per Gillian's wishes. Rest in love Gillian xoxo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020