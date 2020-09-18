Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian (Ryan) HAYES


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gillian (Ryan) HAYES Notice
HAYES, Gillian (nee Ryan). Born October 21, 1942. Passed away on September 16, 2020. Gillian passed peacefully at the North Shore Hospice surrounded by her children Gordy, Matt and Kirst. Much loved Wife of Geoff, and Nana to Jesse, Caitlin, Madison, Cassidy, Eden, Taylah, Jorja, Kobe, and Makenzie. Mother-in-law of Ed, Kylie and Catherine. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North Shore Hospice is appreciated. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no formal service as per Gillian's wishes. Rest in love Gillian xoxo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -