MCCORMICK, Gillian Gaile. 14 October 1955 to 25 February 2020. Beloved daughter of Joy and the late Allan, treasured mum of Ashlee, Areena and Morgan and their partners Chris, Tom and Richard, and sister of Karen, Chris, Brent and the late Dean. Gillian passed away suddenly at Rotorua Hospital surrounded by her family at age 64. A celebration of her life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Saturday 29th February at 1:00pm. All correspondence to the family c/o PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020