Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 a.m.
The Pines Houghton Bay
Wellington
Gillian Eve Muriel (Gill) (Heming) SHADBOLT

Gillian Eve Muriel (Gill) (Heming) SHADBOLT Notice
SHADBOLT, Gillian Eve Muriel (nee Heming) (Gill). We lost our wild Mama, Meri (Girl) bilong Nu Gini to the end. Passed away, surrounded by family on Sunday, 12th January 2020 in Palmerston North Hospital, aged 90. Highly Regarded Journalist, Writer, Educator. Adored mother of Sean, Brendan, Tui, Daniel, and their partners. Beloved sister of Rob Heming (Australia). Treasured Ming (Grandmother) to Winston, Amelia, Maggie, Finn, Otis, Kate-Rose and William. Gill received outstanding care from many people over a number of years and the family is deeply grateful to them all. Gill is in the care of Beauchamps Funeral Home until Sunday when she will be at Tui's in Palmerston North before taking her final road trip. A service to celebrate Gill's unique and extraordinary life will be held at The Pines Houghton Bay in Wellington, on Tuesday 21st January at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Fred Hollows Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
