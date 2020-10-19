|
MURPHY, Gillian Elizabeth (Jill) (nee Hopkins). Born July 25, 1943. Passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. Cherished wife of Mike for 47 years. Beloved mother of Stephen, Philip, Tania, Rachel, Catherine and Shelly. Precious Nana to eight grandchildren. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn Jill at 10.30am on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden. You can also join the livestream: https://admin.oneroomstreaming.com/email/view/1f1d875bc3
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020