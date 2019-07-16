|
McLAREN, Gillian Campbell (Jill) (nee Purdie). Born February 12, 1928. Passed away on July 14, 2019. Passed away peacefully aged 91 years, at home surrounded by family, after a painful decline. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Margie, Rein, Sue, Ian, Jan and Fiona. Loved grandmother of Sasha, Natarani, Ross, Jodi, Mac, Campbell and Troy and great-grandmother of Sofia and Theo. Loved friend of Rein, Davy and Rick. A private cremation will take place and then a Memorial Service to celebrate Jill's life will be scheduled once family have returned from overseas, details of which will follow. Jill is lying at home at Milford and friends can farewell her between 11-3 pm Thursday 18th till Saturday 20th July. Heartfelt thanks to the doctor and caregivers at home and North shore Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019