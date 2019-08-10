|
THORPE, Gillian Anne. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 7 August 2019 aged 73. Sweetheart of Garry for 56 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Julie, treasured nana to Dylan and Amber, and loved by Bri. Please join us to celebrate her life at 1.00pm on Tuesday 13 August at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, (Schnapper Rock). The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at North Shore Dialysis Unit and the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 2 for their loving care of Gillian. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019