Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Gilles Robert LE GUERN

LE GUERN, Gilles Robert. Passed away peacefully on Monday 30 November 2020 at North Shore Hospice, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Tristine, daddy to Amelie and Ruby, father to Tess. Loved son-in-law of John and the late Gwen Kelly, brother-in-law of Leanne and Mike, Lyndal and Paul and uncle to Paige, Louis, Liliane, Capri and Leo. Forever in my heart mon amour - JTMU. A service to celebrate Gilles' life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 7 December at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
