PAINTER, Gilian Ethel (nee Wilson). Aged 85 years. Died on 21 January 2020. Devoted wife of the late Phil. Loved mum to Francis, Michael, Lorna, Tristram and Bevis. Loving grandmother to Isabelle, Sebastian, Jye, Archie, Harry, Emily and Ruth. A wonderful aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Oratia Combined Church, 5 Parker Road, Oratia on Tuesday 28 January at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. State of Grace 0800764722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020