Gilbert Matthew McNEIL

Gilbert Matthew McNEIL Notice
McNEIL, Gilbert Matthew. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side, after a long battle on Tuesday 19th May, 2020: aged 69 years. Father and father-in-law of Tania and Alan, Mark and Tania. Loved granddad of Brooke and Sienna, Kaleb, Lucas and Liam. "Dad you have been as tough as nails, but now it's time to set the sails". "Fly high, rest easy, you will be missed". Special thanks to Janice and Jess for going above and beyond. In accordance with Gilbert's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held for Gilbert at a later date. Correspondence: PO Box 13, Coromandel 3543.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
