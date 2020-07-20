Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Whangamata Baptist Church
corner Port Road and Mayfair Road
Whangamata
Gilbert Kenyon (Ken) ADAMS

Gilbert Kenyon (Ken) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Gilbert Kenyon (Ken). Passed away on 17th July 2020 at Moana House, Whangamata. Former Builder and Hockey Player of Te Awamut. Dearly loved sweetheart of Leila (nee Loomb) and treasured father of Kevin and Ria (Aotea Beach) and Carol and the late Chris Amess (Whangamata). Loved grandad and Gongy of his 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren who he adored. Special thanks to the staff at Moana House for their support, care and kindness. At Rest. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Whangamata Baptist Church, corner Port Road and Mayfair Road Whangamata on Thursday 23rd July at 11.30am to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the Adams family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.




Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020
