O'BRIEN, Ghislaine Aline Jeanne Marie (nee de Clamorgan). Born 31 December 1928. Died peacefully at the home of her son, Pierre on 12 May 2020, aged 91. Wife of the late John Joseph O'Brien. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Marion and Allan, Monique and Colin, Nicole and Chris, Chantal and Paschal, Marc, Pierre and Erin. Loved Grandma of 26 Grandchildren and Great-Grandma of 30 Great Grandchildren. A Requiem Mass was held on 16 May 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church Te Atatu Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020