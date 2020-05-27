Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ghislaine O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ghislaine Aline Jeanne Marie (de Clamorgan) O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Ghislaine Aline Jeanne Marie (de Clamorgan) O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN, Ghislaine Aline Jeanne Marie (nee de Clamorgan). Born 31 December 1928. Died peacefully at the home of her son, Pierre on 12 May 2020, aged 91. Wife of the late John Joseph O'Brien. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Marion and Allan, Monique and Colin, Nicole and Chris, Chantal and Paschal, Marc, Pierre and Erin. Loved Grandma of 26 Grandchildren and Great-Grandma of 30 Great Grandchildren. A Requiem Mass was held on 16 May 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church Te Atatu Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ghislaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -