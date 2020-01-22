|
SUTTON, Gertrude Rebecca (Tot). Passed away peacefully on 20th January 2020, aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Morag, Don, Glenys and Harry, Jeff and Kim, and Judy and Gary. Loved Nana Tot to Joanne and Brenda, Rochelle, Sheresa and Nicholas, Ben, Luke and Georgia, Annaliese and Adam, and to her 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Tot's long life will be held at Grahams Pukekohe Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Saturday 25th January, at 11:00am. Followed by burial at the RSA Section, Pukekohe Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020