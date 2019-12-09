|
ASSEN, Gerhardus Antonius (Gerald). Peacefully with family, on 6th December 2019; aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Marilyn (deceased). Dearly loved father of Tony, Trudy, Annette, Richard and Shane and their families. Loved Gramps of 12 grandchildren and 9 1/2 great grandchildren. Vigil Prayers will be held at home, (1177 Miranda Road, Miranda), tomorrow (Tuesday) 10th December, at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Gerald at St Paschals Catholic Church, Pipiroa Road, Ngatea, on Wednesday 11th December, at 11 am, followed by interment at Miranda Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019