Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis Xavier
Kensington, Whangarei
O'DONOGHUE, Gerard. A man of many talents. 90 years old, passed away 11th October 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (dec). Father to Paul, Bernie, Pete, Margie, Mike, Matt, and Clare. Father-in-law to Jo, Scott, Charmaine, and Brett. Grandfather to Fianna, Naoise, Hugh, Sorcha, Daniel, Liam, Caitlin, Declan, Finn, Conal, Grace, Tara, Tim, Jesse, Ruby, Tobin, and Fergie. 'Gerry' lives on in his children and their children. He will be remembered with love and laughter. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Francis Xavier, Kensington, Whangarei on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei, would be appreciated. All communications to "the O'Donoghue family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
