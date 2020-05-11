|
LINSTROM, Gerard John. 30 June 1960. Passed peacefully in a room full of love, on the 9th of May 2020, after a courageous battle with GBM. His strength allowed him to continue living his life as he always had, fully, right up until the end. Adored Husband, Father, Father in Law of Vicki, Brad and Sarah, Rory and Dominique and Sam. Adoring Poppa of Ted and Ollie G. A private natural burial will occur at Makara Cemetery, and a deserving Memorial Service will happen at a later date, under conditions allowing a service befitting of this great and wonderful man. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Mary Potter Hospice in Wellington. Any messages may be sent to 'The Linstrom Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington or to [email protected] com.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020