Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally
22 Palmer Street
Aro Valley, Wellington
04 974 5076
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Makara Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard LINSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard John LINSTROM


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gerard John LINSTROM Notice
LINSTROM, Gerard John. 30 June 1960. Passed peacefully in a room full of love, on the 9th of May 2020, after a courageous battle with GBM. His strength allowed him to continue living his life as he always had, fully, right up until the end. Adored Husband, Father, Father in Law of Vicki, Brad and Sarah, Rory and Dominique and Sam. Adoring Poppa of Ted and Ollie G. A private natural burial will occur at Makara Cemetery, and a deserving Memorial Service will happen at a later date, under conditions allowing a service befitting of this great and wonderful man. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Mary Potter Hospice in Wellington. Any messages may be sent to 'The Linstrom Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington or to [email protected] com.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -