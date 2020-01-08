Home

Gerard David (Gerry) HILL


1954 - 2020
HILL, Gerard David (Gerry). 13 May 1954 - 4 January 2020. Of Ponsonby, Auckland, son of Toby and Flo, brother of late Yvonne, Louis and Patrick. Survived by brother Michael. Soulmate of Sally, loved dad of Mel and Josh. Former seafarer, unionist and innkeeper. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at the Grey Lynn Returned Services Club, Auckland, Saturday January 11th at 11am . Thanks to his carers, the ambulance staff, doctors, nurses, physios at Auckland Hospital, Mercy Hospice staff and all the friends who helped and whose company Gerry enjoyed. In lieu of flowers Gerry would love you to donate to Mercy Hospice www.mercyhospice.org.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
