Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
10:00 a.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa
St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Geraldine Mary ELLIS

Geraldine Mary ELLIS Notice
ELLIS, Geraldine Mary. Passed away peacefully on 9 July 2020 at Elizabeth Knox hospital with her four sons by her side. Much loved wife of Ron. Cherished mother and mother in law of Grant and Pauline (Auckland); Craig and Lesley(Brisbane); John and Melissa(London); Brent and Lisa(Melbourne). Adored Grandmother (Baa) of Hamish, Richard, Fraser, Felicity, Jackson, Sophie, Charlotte, James, and Daphne. A celebration of her life will be held at 10.00am Wednesday 15 July at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
