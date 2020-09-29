Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Service
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
Port Albert Road
Wellsford
Geraldine Louise SMYTH

Geraldine Louise SMYTH Notice
SMYTH, Geraldine Louise. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her whanau on Friday 25th September 2020; aged 66 years. Loved daughter of Barbara and Gerry (deceased). Cherished mother of Grant and Scott; Nana to Angelina, Shakoney and Nadine; and great Nana to many. Sister and sister-in-law to John, Richard and Kathy, Wallace (deceased), Ray and Janet, Jeanette and Grant, Alan, Mac and Sara; and Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Gerry's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Port Albert Road, Wellsford on Thursday 1st October 2020 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Rest peacefully. Moe mai ra.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
