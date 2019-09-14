|
WALLIS, Geraldine Betty Emma (nee Walker). In her 94th year. On 9th September 2019 at Northbridge. Dearly loved wife of the late William Victor Wallis for over 60 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gerald and Rosemary, Paula and Jane, loved nan of Ian, Matthew and Lydia and great grandmother of Eden, Patrick, Harriet, Vienna and George. Dearly loved daughter of Reginald Hector Walker and Gwendoline Hilda Walker. A private family service has been held on 13 September at St John the Baptist Church, Northcote. All Communications C/- Wallis Family, PO Box 302-524, North Harbour Mail, 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019