ENRIGHT, Gerald Wilfred. On March 16th. Beloved husband of the late Lennice and Anne. Adored father of Sharon and Greg, Raymond and Beryl, and John and Linda. Devoted grandfather of Jay, Katrina and Mike, Dylan and Claire, Paul and Erin, Mandy, and Jackson. Great grandfather of eight. Cherished stepdad of John and Fiona, Julia and Ricki, and grandad Gewald of Quinn and Breanna. In accordance with his wishes a private family service has been held. Sincere thanks to the Waikato Hospice and the staff at Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
