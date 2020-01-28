Home

Dr Gerald Richard John LEWIS

LEWIS, Dr Gerald Richard John. Aged 78 years. Peacefully at home on the 24th January 2020. Much loved husband to Monica. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law to Deborah and Andrew, Susie and Jon, Mandy and Tori. Adored "Beanpa" to Daniel, Nicole, Ryan, Hayley and Mannix. A service for Gerald will be held at Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday 1st February at 1:30pm followed by afternoon tea. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taupo Hospice in his name please. "A life that touches others goes on forever".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -