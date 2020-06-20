Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals
entrance 17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald KLAASSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Leonard Aloys KLAASSEN

Add a Memory
Gerald Leonard Aloys KLAASSEN Notice
KLAASSEN, Gerald Leonard Aloys. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17 June 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Nyria for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Louise. Much loved Opa of Nadia. "Rest in Peace" A service for Gerald will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Tuesday 23 June 2020. All communications to the "Klaassen Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -