KLAASSEN, Gerald Leonard Aloys. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17 June 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Nyria for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Louise. Much loved Opa of Nadia. "Rest in Peace" A service for Gerald will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Tuesday 23 June 2020. All communications to the "Klaassen Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020