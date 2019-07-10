Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Gerald Hurley CLARK

Gerald Hurley CLARK Notice
CLARK, Gerald Hurley. Passed away after a time of illness on July 8, 2019, with family by his side. Will be greatly missed by Noeline, Paul, Ruth, Sandra, his extended family and all who knew him. A special thank you for the wonderful care from Princess Alexandra, Cranford Hospice and medical staff. A Service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Taradale on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1pm followed by internment at Western Hills Cemetery. A donation in Gerald's memory to the Church Missionary Society can be gifted at the service. Tributes to Gerald or messages to his family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
