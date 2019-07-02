Home

Gerald Francis (Gerry) BRYAN

Gerald Francis (Gerry) BRYAN Notice
BRYAN, Gerald Francis (Gerry). Born September 15, 1928. Passed away in Auckland on June 28, 2019 having lived in Tauranga since 2002. Loved husband of the late Valerie, father and father-in- law to Geoff and Jan, Mike and Jenny, the late Jane and brother to Anne. Grandad to six grandchildren, and Great-Grandad to four. A service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank (PLEASE NOTE CORRECT ADDRESS) on Friday July 5 at 11:30 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019
