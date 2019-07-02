|
BRYAN, Gerald Francis (Gerry). Born September 15, 1928. Passed away in Auckland on June 28, 2019 having lived in Tauranga since 2002. Loved husband of the late Valerie, father and father-in- law to Geoff and Jan, Mike and Jenny, the late Jane and brother to Anne. Grandad to six grandchildren, and Great-Grandad to four. A service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank (PLEASE NOTE CORRECT ADDRESS) on Friday July 5 at 11:30 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019