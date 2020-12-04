Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Raleigh Street Christian Centre
Raleigh Street
Leamington, Cambridge
View Map
More Obituaries for Georgina SAVAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina (Gina) SAVAGE

Georgina (Gina) SAVAGE Notice
SAVAGE, Georgina (Gina). Peacefully slipped away at Waikato Public Hospital on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020. Aged 79 Years. Best mother and mother-in-law ever to Brenda and Andrew, Richard and Shaun. Loving Nan to 11 grandchildren and 11.5 great-grandchildren. "Our mother's heart is a garden of love." A celebration of Gina's life will be held at The Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Monday, the 7th of December 2020 at 11:00am followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Savage Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
