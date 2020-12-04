|
SAVAGE, Georgina (Gina). Peacefully slipped away at Waikato Public Hospital on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020. Aged 79 Years. Best mother and mother-in-law ever to Brenda and Andrew, Richard and Shaun. Loving Nan to 11 grandchildren and 11.5 great-grandchildren. "Our mother's heart is a garden of love." A celebration of Gina's life will be held at The Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Monday, the 7th of December 2020 at 11:00am followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Savage Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2020