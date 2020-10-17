|
WILSON, Georgina Jessie (Georgie). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th October 2020 at CHT Resthome, Waiuku surrounded by her loving family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Christine and Helen Agnew, loved Nana of Glen, Stacey, Fiona, Michelle, Daniel, Lloyd, Craig and Mikayla, loved great Nana of Jack, Dylan and Cassie. In lieu of flowers donations for the CHT Resthome would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A Memorial Service for Georgie will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, Victoria Ave, Waiuku on Wednesday 21st October at 1.00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020