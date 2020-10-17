Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
37 Kitchener Road
Waiuku, Auckland
09-235 8380
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club
Victoria Ave
Waiuku
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Jessie (Georgie) WILSON

Add a Memory
Georgina Jessie (Georgie) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Georgina Jessie (Georgie). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th October 2020 at CHT Resthome, Waiuku surrounded by her loving family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Christine and Helen Agnew, loved Nana of Glen, Stacey, Fiona, Michelle, Daniel, Lloyd, Craig and Mikayla, loved great Nana of Jack, Dylan and Cassie. In lieu of flowers donations for the CHT Resthome would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A Memorial Service for Georgie will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, Victoria Ave, Waiuku on Wednesday 21st October at 1.00 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -