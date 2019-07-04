Home

Georgina Elsie (aka Georgina Elsie Bruce) ZELLAN-SMITH

ZELLAN-SMITH, Georgina Elsie (aka Georgina Elsie Bruce). On Wednesday, 3rd July 2019 peacefully, at her home. Dearly loved wife of Richard Bruce. Loved Georgie of Toni and Steve, and Lisa. Loved Grangy of Ryan, Sundara, Rama, Nitai, Shekaya and loved sister of Gordon Smith. Loved aunt of the Invercargill Smiths. A service to celebrate Georgina's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Monday, the 8th of July 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2019
