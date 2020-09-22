Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
ZYLSTRA, George. At his home on Kawau Island on Sunday 20th September 2020. Aged 83 Years. Loved husband of the late Miriam. Father of Reuben and Maree, and the late Jolene. Beloved grandad of Zane, Jacob, and Lucas. A Service to celebrate Georges life will be held at The Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Thursday, the 24th of September 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by interment. Due to Covid regulations funeral attendance will be by invitation. A larger event to publicly celebrate Georges life will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
