Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Matamata Club
Rawhiti Ave
Matamata
George William CUNNINGHAM


1936 - 2020
George William CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM, George William. 7 June 1936 - 22 November 2020. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 with family by his side in Matamata. Loving husband and best friend of Karen. Loved dad of Garry and Sharon, Richard and Sue, Michael and Wendy, Leanne and Lance, Nicky and Kevin, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held in The Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Rawhiti Room, Matamata, Monday, the 30th of November, at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Cunningham family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata. For those that can't attend personally the service will be Live Streamed the link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duvcEWlyJ54



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020
