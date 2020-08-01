|
ATHERFOLD, George William (Bill). Passed away on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved partner of Bridget and dearest "B" of Harry. Loved father of George, Michael, and Sharon, and father-in-law of Michelle and Joy. Grandfather of Jessica and Dave, Sarah and Matthew, and great grandfather of Freddy and Olivia. Special friend of Rex, Matthew, Rebecca, Nick and Sophie. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Purewa All Saints Crematorium Chapel, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020