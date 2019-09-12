Home

ANDERSON, George William (George). Born May 28, 1924. Passed away on September 08, 2019. Peacefully at Whitianga, aged 95. Loved husband of the late Wynn, Mabel and Nilla, and long time companion of Dorothy. Loved father of Allen, Rose, George and Lorraine and father-in-law of Heather, the late Lloyd, Jenni and Russell. Cherished Poppa and Grandad of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts A memorial service will be held at The Anglican Church, Tiki Road, Coromandel on Monday 16th September at 11.30 am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
