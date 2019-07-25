Home

George Victor KELSALL

George Victor KELSALL Notice
KELSALL, George Victor. 27 October 1918. NZ639113 RNZAF Pacific. Deeply loved husband of Sue, loved father of Karen, Roger and Denise. Grandfather of Morgan, Simon, Beth, Emily, Jane, Brent, Mark, Philip, Eliza and 13 great grandchildren. Crossed the bar Tuesday morning 23 July 2019. The long trick is over and you played your hand magnificently. Funeral to be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay Friday 26 July at 2.00pm. Messages to 021-125-8545



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 25 to July 26, 2019
