GILL, George Thomas. Passed away peacefully 15th November 2020 at Fairview Care Hospital, aged 82. Much loved husband of Patricia Janet. A kind, gentle and generous soul with a great love of family and children. A great friend and step dad to Dianne and Steve, wonderful grandparent to Kylie and Debbie, and great granddad to Blake, Bryden, Callan, Ryan and Charlotte. You are in our hearts forever. Our gratitude to the wonderful Fairview Care staff for their help on this difficult journey.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020