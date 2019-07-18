Home

George Thomas CHAMBERS

George Thomas CHAMBERS Notice
CHAMBERS, George Thomas. Passed away peacefully at the Tauranga Hospital on the 16th of July 2019. Loving husband of Jane loved father and friend of PC, Alex and Trevor, Sean and Kim, Kyle andJody, Paul, Mark and Debbie. Much loved Grandad and great grandad and Brother of John and Fran A graveside service will be held at Public Cemetery, Valley Road, Kawerau at 11am Friday the 19th of July 2019. All communication to Gateway Funerals, P O Box 2017, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019
