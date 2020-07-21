Home

Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
3:30 p.m.
George Robert (Georgie) VILLARS

George Robert (Georgie) VILLARS Notice
VILLARS, George Robert (Georgie). Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday 20 July 2020, aged 77 years. Adored husband of Carleen. Loving father and father-in-law of Nathan and Mandy, Clayton and Tara, Philippa and Adam. Treasured "Georgie" of Amelie, Fabian, Jack, Ellie, Corban, Dilan and Ryan. Special friend to Jeanette. A life time of dedication to the flooring industry. "On ya bike!" A service to celebrate Georgie's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 25 July at 3.30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020
